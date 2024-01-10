Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja creates embarrassing situations for Abeer

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being the victim of both Trisha and Kaushik’s bad acts. As we know, Trisha (Alma Hussein) has started doing black magic to send Neerja out of the house and get Abeer (Rajveer Singh) for herself. On the other hand, Kaushik (Abhishek Rawat) is all smitten with lust for Neerja and wants her at any cost. He has started indulging in shady games with Neerja without his family knowing about it.

We saw how Neerja got frightened at the decorations made on the lawn, messages on her phone and in the mirror. However, Abeer does not believe in them as Kaushik has managed to keep this away from Abeer’s eyes. Abeer felt as though Neerja was imagining things.

The coming episode will show a romantic moment between Abeer and Neerja, feasting on cake and cold shakes. Abeer and Neerja’s happy ambience will be cut short when Neerja all of a sudden, spot balloons with one balloon having the letter N written over it. She will immediately get perturbed, and express her fear before Abeer. Abeer will be more worried about people looking at them and getting upset with Neerja’s strange behaviour. Even when Neerja will scold the balloon man, Abeer will ask him to go.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 183 9th January Written Episode Update

Kaushik did all that to impress Abeer and Neerja, thus revealing a sea-change in his behaviour. He continued sending out his shady message to Neerja, thus making her panic.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.