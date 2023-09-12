Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja deciding to leave her house after being accused of being the reason behind Abeer's attack.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) telling his family that they will take care of Neerja (Aastha Sharma) till the time she is better in her health. We also saw Protima seeking permission for Neerja to stay in Bagchi House for seven more days so that she could arrange for her better future. However, Neerja got upset when Abeer talked to her about being a staff and that he was ready to pay her monetarily.

The coming episode will see big drama in the Bagchi house where Bijoy will get to know about the life-threatening attacks on Abeer when they were in Puri. Kaushik will tell Bijoy that it was Neerja’s boyfriend Babban who wanted to get rid of Abeer. Bijoy will yell at Neerja when Abeer will arrive and calm things down.

He will rather tell his father that they should lodge a police complaint and search for Babban who tried to kill him.

Neerja will be further humiliated by Munnum who will ask her to write all the names of her boyfriends so that they can be cautious. Neerja will feel sad, and will not want to invite more trouble for the Bagchis. She will write a letter addressed to Abeer and will decide to leave the Bagchi house.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.