Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja develops feelings for Abeer

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja being bowled over by Abeer's love for her. She will start to get feelings for Abeer.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 16:55:28
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) trying to cure Abeer (Rajveer Singh) of his mental condition. As we know, Abeer who has lost the love of his life, is stuck at a phase where he believes that Neerja is his Trisha. We saw how Neerja made Abeer play football again. We wrote about the romantic date that Abeer went on with Neerja.

As we know, Neerja wanted to play along and pose as Trisha before Abeer so that he could get better. Neerja dressed like Trisha and took him to their favourite place. We wrote about Abeer and Neerja’s romance in the rain when Abeer kissed Neerja.

The coming episode will see the poet in Abeer coming back to life once again. He will write a poem describing Trisha’s beauty, and this will make Neerja feel good. Abeer will be seen giving his poetic rendition of Trisha, and this will be liked by Neerja. She will like the fact that Abeer has made a poem about her. She will develop a feeling for Abeer. However, she will always be scared about her mother’s future at Didun’s hands.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

