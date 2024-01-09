Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja fails to convince Abeer

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being traumatized by an anonymous person who has fallen for her beauty. The person is none other than Abeer’s elder brother, Kaushik Bagchi (Abhishek Rawat). However, nobody in the house is aware of it.

We saw Kaushik sending voice messages to Neerja’s phone. He also decorated the garden area and set up a romantic ambience for Neerja. Initially, Neerja assumed that the romantic set-up was organized by Abeer (Rajveer Singh). But when she heard the strange messages on her phone, she was petrified. However, Abeer did not believe it, as Kaushik removed the romantic setup soon after.

The coming episode will see Neerja coming into her room after having her bath. She will be shocked to see the writing ‘You Beauty’ on the mirror with a heart symbol. She will immediately go and call Abeer into her room. But Kaushik will deploy the same method of erasing the message. Abeer will tell Neerja that she is imagining weird things and will ask her to rest. Neerja will fail to convince Abeer that there is a person in the house, sending weird messages to her.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 182 8th January Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.