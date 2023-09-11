Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets hurt by Abeer's words

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja getting hurt and emotional after hearing Abeer's words where he will talk about giving her the money she wants.

11 Sep,2023
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being humiliated in the Bagchi house by Munmun. As we know, Protima has sought for seven days time from Bijoy in which she will do her best to see to it that Neerja does not have to get back to Sonagachi. We have already written about Neerja trying to hunt for a job. However, Didun is not aware of Abeer (Rajveer Singh) getting alright in health and not requiring Neerja anymore.

We saw how Abeer has told his family that they will take care of Neerja till the time she does not get better in health.

The coming episode will see Abeer coming to Neerja’s room to talk to her about how she has managed him as a nurse. Abeer will tell her that he is grateful for all the help she has given to him. Abeer in his words will call Neerja as part of their staff and will tell her that for them, their staff are like family. He will also talk about money and that he will help her monetarily too if needed so that he can repay what she has done for him.

Abeer’s words will hurt Neerja a lot and she will be seen crying and telling Sarthak about how she is an independent girl. Neerja will tell Sarthak that she will go out of the house with her head high.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

