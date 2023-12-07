Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets injured during her Gruhapravesh

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) marrying Neerja (Aastha Sharma) and forcing his family to accept her. He married her as per the rituals of the house. Trisha brainwashed Maushumi to make her family accept Neerja and keep Abeer in the house. We wrote about how Maushumi convinced the family and made Neerja and Abeer stay in the house.

We wrote about how Trisha will silently want to seek revenge and wishes bad for Neerja. The first hurdle for Neerja and Abeer to face will be that they would have to stay in separate rooms.

The coming episode will focus on the Gruhapravesh of Neerja where Neerja will fall prey to a plan. As soon as she will put her leg on the sindoor taali, she will feel hurt. She will continue walking silently but her legs will be bleeding. Abeer will notice Neerja going through discomfort in walking. He will stop and look at the blood-stained marks on the ground and will question her. He will soon spot a broken piece of glass bangle pierced on Neerja’s under-toe. He will remove it and will get angry. He will lift Neerja and will make her sit. He will inspect the sindoor taali and will reveal that there are many broken pieces of glass bangles in it.

Abeer will grow angry and will question his family about who did it.

Maushumi put forth a condition that Abeer and Neerja could not pose as husband and wife. She also asked Neerja and Abeer to stay in separate rooms.

What will happen next?

