Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja in need of money to save her mother

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja in a spot of bother as she will need money to bail out her mother Protima.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 15:45:51
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being forced by Didun (Kamya Punjabi) to return to Sonagachi. As we know, Neerja appeared worried and even told Abeer (Rajveer Singh) of her fear. Abeer had promised to help her.

However, even without meeting Abeer, Neerja left the Bagchi house and returned to Sonagachi. Abeer was concerned for Neerja and wondered where she had gone. We also saw a bigger problem waiting for Neerja. Protima (Sneha Wagh) was arrested by the police on a charge of drug dealing. Neerja was shocked to see her mother being taken behind bars.

The coming episode will see Neerja being told by the police to look for a rich person who can use his influence to bail Protima out. Neerja will instantly recollect Abeer and will go to the Bagchi house to seek Abeer’s help. However, she will face Bijoy who will sternly refuse to help Neerja as he does not want his image to get affected owing to the name of Sonagachi.

What will happen next? Who will help Neerja?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

