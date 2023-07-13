Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja questions Protima about her work

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is all set to witness Neerja’s school life. As we saw, Neerja got her admission to the school in spite of the fact that the school Principal got to know of Protima being from Sonagachi. Neerja’s eagerness to study won the heart of the Principal. As Protima (Sneha Wagh) and Neerja embark on this new journey, we wrote about Neerja stepping out of her room in the nighttime and getting shocked at seeing Protima in a new avatar. We wrote about Protima hiding herself from Neerja’s sight.

The coming episode will see Neerja question Protima on her work, as Protima will leave in the morning itself for work. She will also ask her intriguing questions about the money she has to repay Didun and why she has to pay Didun.

Protima will be shocked when Neerja will propose to work too like her. Protima will hug her and will tell her never to say this again.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother's struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles.

