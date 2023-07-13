ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja questions Protima about her work

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Sunshine Productions will see Neerja questioning Protima about her work and why she has to repay money to Didun.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jul,2023 11:51:11
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja questions Protima about her work 833263

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is all set to witness Neerja’s school life. As we saw, Neerja got her admission to the school in spite of the fact that the school Principal got to know of Protima being from Sonagachi. Neerja’s eagerness to study won the heart of the Principal. As Protima (Sneha Wagh) and Neerja embark on this new journey, we wrote about Neerja stepping out of her room in the nighttime and getting shocked at seeing Protima in a new avatar. We wrote about Protima hiding herself from Neerja’s sight.

The coming episode will see Neerja question Protima on her work, as Protima will leave in the morning itself for work. She will also ask her intriguing questions about the money she has to repay Didun and why she has to pay Didun.

Protima will be shocked when Neerja will propose to work too like her. Protima will hug her and will tell her never to say this again.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Roshann Meka to Play Mohanlal's Son in Vrushabha 833257
Roshann Meka to Play Mohanlal’s Son in Vrushabha
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter 833269
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter 833268
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant comes close to Lakshmi to make Rishi jealous
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi manipulates Shaurya against Kavya 833267
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi manipulates Shaurya against Kavya
As Sanjay Bhansali's Devdas Turns A Mature 21, Subhash K Jha Recalls Being A Small Part Of This Monumental Epic 833264
As Sanjay Bhansali’s Devdas Turns A Mature 21, Subhash K Jha Recalls Being A Small Part Of This Monumental Epic
Exclusive: Sanchita Ugale to enter Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya 833256
Exclusive: Sanchita Ugale to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Read Latest News