Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja sings an emotional lullaby for her dead mother Protima

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Trisha (Alma Hussein) getting angry that Abeer (Rajveer Singh) has chosen Neerja (Aastha Sharma) instead of her. Abeer staged a revolt with his mother Maushumi when she asked him to forget Neerja and accept Trisha as his wife. Abeer walked out of the house, and was ready to marry Neerja.

On the other hand, we wrote about Trisha joining hands with Didun (Kamya Punjabi) and getting her out of jail. She asked Didun to kill Neerja so that she could happily marry Abeer.

Didun got back to Sonagachi and held her supremacy. She dictated terms with Neerja and Protima (Sneha Wagh).

The coming episode will see Protima’s death, post which Neerja will get shattered. Neerja will be shattered to see Protima’s dead body. Chakri and Neerja will break down while Neerja will sing a lullaby for her mother. This will be an emotional moment for Neerja.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 141 28th November Written Episode Update

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.