Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja seeking for a bit more time to stay at the Bagchi house, and will look for a job.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being asked to go back to Sonagachi by Bijoy Bagchi. It was an emotional moment for Neerja when Bijoy thanked Neerja for all her help. He offered her money which she refused to take. Maushumi also got to know about Neerja being from Sonagachi which was worrisome for her.

The coming episode will see Neerja making up her mind not to go to Sonagachi again. Bijoy will give her 7 days time in which she can make her future secure. Neerja will tell Bijoy that if he will allow her to stay in the Bagchi Mansion for a week or so, she will try to look for a job. She will also request Bijoy not to tell Didun about Abeer getting alright perfectly.

With this, Neerja will continue to stay at Abeer’s house for a little longer. Bijoy will in the meantime, tell Abeer that Neerja is the nurse who took care of him at home.

Neerja will go around looking for a job which will make her future better. In the meantime, Protima will also make her own effort to send Neerja out of the place, away from Didun’s sight.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.