Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja’s ‘Ami Je Tomar’ act to scare Didun

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions saw Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being made to face the wrath of Didun (Kamya Punjabi) who has come in the disguise of a saint into the Bagchi house to ward off the evil spirit. As we know, Neerja has a faint doubt of the saint being Didun. She also knows about Trisha’s black magic activity. She is determined to expose Didun and her dirty acts.

We saw how Didun made the Bagchis sit for the puja where she was supposed to remove the negative spirit from Neerja’s body.

The coming episode will see Neerja playing up with Didun’s dirty game and will put up an act as though she is possessed. She will come in traditional attire and will dance like a possessed to ‘Ami Je Tomar’. Didun and all in the family will be scared by Neerja’s terrorizing avatar.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 189 16th January Written Episode Update

Neerja got to know that the saint in the Bagchi house was none other than Didun. She tried to find out about the whereabouts of Didun in Sonagachi.

Will Neerja be able to expose Didun?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.