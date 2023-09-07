Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja having an emotional moment with her mother Protima as she will open her heart out and speak to her.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen shocking twists that have changed the fate of Neerja (Aastha Sharma) totally, in quick time. As we know, Neerja was given the task of curing Abeer (Rajveer Singh) of the mental block he was suffering from, after losing his girlfriend to a fire accident. The two of them got into a fake marriage deal. However, with time, Neerja fell in love with Abeer, seeing his so affectionate nature. But destiny has played a cruel game with Abeer becoming normal again, after Abeer and Neerja got caught amid fire.

We saw how Abeer failed to recognize Neerja, and this broke her heart. She was asked to move away from Abeer as he now sees her as a total stranger and is not comfortable with her. Pishima suggests that the family does not remind Abeer about the two years and its memories which have been wiped off Abeer’s mind.

This means that Neerja will have no place in the house anymore. As we wrote, she will return all the belongings given by Abeer to Trisha. Saying this, she will want to move out. Maushumi will be shocked to know that Neerja belongs to Sonagachi.

The episode to air will see Neerja accepting reality and talking to her mother Protima. She will open up about her feelings about Abeer not recognizing her now. With a heavy heart, Neerja will tell Protima that she will be back at Sonagachi the next day.

What will happen next?

