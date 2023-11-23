Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Protima to die

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the big twist of Didun (Kamya Punjabi) being exposed by Abeer (Rajveer Singh). As we know, Neerja (Aastha Sharma) confessed her feelings of love before Abeer, after which Abeer got to know from Chakri and Protima about Neerja’s innocence.

Abeer went out of his way to get proof against Didun that could help save Neerja and Protima from being sentenced to big-time jail imprisonment.

In this way, Didun is arrested and there is happiness for Neerja and her mother who are free now.

The coming time will, however, see their happiness being cut short.

Yes, we hear that Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan is going to show its biggest twist, that will be the death of Protima (Sneha Wagh).

We hear that Protima will be killed in the show. And this will be the biggest shock for Neerja.

How will Protima meet with her death? Will it be the revenge of Didun?

Only time will tell.

We also hear that the coming week will see Abeer for the first time, confess his love before Neerja.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 135 22nd November Written Episode Update

Neerja’s court hearing was underway when Abeer made a dashing entry into the court. He not only brought Didun but also brought to court the proof that was required to prove Neerja and Protima’s innocence.

What will happen next?

