Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Pishimaa lays down rules for Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Pishima getting bossy over Neerja post the wedding. She will order Neerja to stay within the rules set by her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Aug,2023 13:15:21
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) wedding happening amid a lot of drama. Initially, Munmun created a fire in the hawan kund which disturbed the sanity of Abeer. He cried for his life and also wanted to save Trisha. He lifted her in his arms and ran for safety, crying that she will be burned down in the fire. It took a lot of patience from all of the family and Neerja to calm him down. With the help of the doctor, Abeer got normal again.

We wrote about Abeer and Neerja getting married finally. Abeer stunned Neerja by asking her about the vows that they had planned to take earlier. Abeer assumes Neerja to be his lover Trisha, and calls her by that name. Neerja handled the situation and the marriage happened smoothly.

Now the coming episode will see Pishima (Vibha Chibber) laying rules and regulations for Neerja. Pishima is hurt as Abeer’s love forced her to do Neerja’s gruhpravesh when she did not want to prolong the fake marriage rituals. Pishima will tell Neerja that she cannot enter the kitchen, the mandir and also she will warn Neerja to never get close to Abeer.

OMG!!

How will Neerja handle her new journey?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

