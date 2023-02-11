Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has kept the audience hooked on to its drama. We have seen the Pandya brothers coming under the same roof, after seven years. The family is celebrating the engagement of Krish and Prerna when Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) barges in.

We have seen how Shweta has decided to come to Somnath to claim money for the operation needed to cure Chutki. Now once she has gotten into the house, Rishita has been begging Shweta to reveal to her about Chutki’s whereabouts. The Pandya family now wants to know the truth and Dev has also called the police.

At this juncture, the kids of the Pandya family – Chikoo, Shesh and Mithoo met Chutki at the temple. We saw them caring for Chutki when she fell unconscious.

The coming episode will see the kids deciding to take the girl to her house. Since she will be sick, they will not want to leave her alone at the temple. Shesh who is actually Chutki’s younger brother, will pull out the Mata Rani’s chunri from the idol and will wrap it up on Chutki. The kids will take her home as a gift.

What will happen next?

