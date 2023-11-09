Pandya Store: Isha comes face to face with Natasha and her family?

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with problems being in plenty at the Makwana house. Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) has been trying her best to find out who kidnapped Golu, so that she can prove her innocence before Amresh Makwana. On the other hand, Natasha finds the need to look for a job so that she can manage her life as well as help her Dama too. Amresh gets to know of Natasha trying for a job and refuses to give permission.

We also saw how Natasha went to the Pandya house and learnt about Chiku’s financial crunch situation. She saw Isha (Surabhi Das) at the Pandya house and told Chiku that she was not the one who had kidnapped Golu.

The coming episode will see the Diwali preparations starting at the Makwana house. The ladies of the house including Amba will decide to do Diwali shopping and will enter a big cloth store. At the same time, Suman will come to the shop with Isha and Chiku.

Isha would have gone to the trial room to check her dress, when Amba and family will arrive. As we know, Isha is the daughter of Amba who has moved out of house.

Suman got shocked when Chiku got Isha to the Pandya house. Also, Amresh motivated Dhawal to talk to Natasha about Pandya Store.

Will Amba get to know about Isha staying at the Pandya house?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.