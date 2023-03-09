Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the Pandya family coming together in the phase of sorrow with them getting to know about the kidney ailment of Chutki. As we know, Chutki got unwell after which she was hospitalized. The doctor told the family that Chutki needs a kidney transplant and that she cannot survive without it. The problem now for Shweta is that she is looking for a donor.

On the other hand, the entire Pandya family is ready to get themselves tested so that if anyone is permitted to donate a kidney, they are willing to do so.

The coming episode will see the family celebrating Holi together. However, Rishita (Simran Budharup) will take the decision that post Holi, she will tell Chutki about her real parents and family. Dhara will support Rishita, but will also have the fear that Chikoo will also get to know of his real parentage in that case.

Will the family tell the truth to the kids?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.