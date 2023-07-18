Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins is all set to take it generation leap. As we know, actor Priyanshi Yadav will enter the show as the new lead, Natasha aka Chutki. We know that she is Dev and Rishita’s daughter. However, we are still at the pre-leap climax and focus on the wedding celebrations of Hardik. We saw how the Pandya family have come together yet again to attend Hardik’s wedding. However, Hardik’s in-laws believe that the Pandya family is one big joint family. So when Dhara (Shiny Doshi) tells Hardik about the family separation, he has requested the family to hide the fact that they have got separated and behave normally.

Dhara will in the coming episode be seen taking a pledge of being together for this cause, from the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, as we know, Arushi and Shivank have entered the wedding area as part of the catering team. They want to see revenge against the family for their arrest and humiliation.

The two of them will work on their plan and will execute it. They will keep a separate Pani Puri stall for the Pandya family which will be spiked. However, Prerna will spot both of them when she will come to eat. She will be scared on seeing Shivank.

What will Shivank and Arushi’s plan be?

Pandya Store is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.