Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi determined to marry Shiva

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama with the entry of Arushi, who happens to be Dhara's sister. Shiva has fallen for her, and Arushi who now knows that Shiva is Dhara's brother-in-law, will be determined to marry him.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 May,2023 13:25:43
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the entry of Arushi (Heena Parmar) adding up to the already existing drama. We have seen how the marriage of Krish and Shweta has affected the whole family. Dhara has somehow managed to persuade Prerna from leaving for Canada. However, Shiva’s (Kanwar Dhillon) earnest desire to get married will pave way for bigger drama in the show.

As we know, Arushi who is the sister of Dhara (Shiny Doshi), has a hatred towards Dhara and will do all that it takes to belittle her. When Dhara and Arushi met at the marketplace, Dhara taunted Arushi for marrying the right person and not getting caught in a web of deceit with marriage.

Now the coming episode will see Shiva and Arushi meeting again. Arushi’s mother will be shocked to see that Arushi has fallen for Dhara’s brother-in-law. She will also warn Arushi to stay away from Shiva.

However, Arushi will be determined to marry Shiva. On the other hand, Shiva’s desperate attempts for marriage will irk Raavi. She will feel uncomfortable and will seek help from Dhara to unite her with Shiva again. Shiva will plan to make Dhara Bhabhi’s birthday special by making her meet the love of his life, Arushi on the special day.

What will happen now?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

