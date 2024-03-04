Pandya Store Spoiler: Chiku gets hold of the legal document

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has been seeing captivating drama amid the beauty pageant that is happening. As we know, the Makwana ladies and Isha from the Pandya family are participating in the event. Their participation has bagged double the fun with their husbands joining them for a round. Amidst this, Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) found out about Chiku’s (Sahil Uppal) plan to ruin the Makwana family. He had got Amresh’s signatures on the papers through Bhaven and now wants to backstab the family and deprive them of their riches.

Natasha had got to know of it and had stolen the papers from Chiku’s grasp. Now the coming episode will see Chiku finding the paper pinned up to Natasha’s gown. He will want to secure it before it is too late. The ladies will be performing in the new round where they will be asked to look for the door by finding out the clues placed in the room.

Isha (Surabhi Das) and Natasha will do well to reach this round. In the live streaming, Chiku will notice the letter with Natasha, and will bust the live streamer and will enter the room to stealthily steal the paper from Natasha.

He will be successful in getting possession of the legal document.

Pandya Store Ep 1053 3rd March Written Episode Update

Natasha walked the ramp alone in the couple round of the beauty pageant and justified her participation beautifully, for which she received standing applause.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.