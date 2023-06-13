ADVERTISEMENT
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara and Shweta join hands for a cause

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Dhara and Shweta joining hands to change Chiku's mindset with regards to his mothers. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 13:15:08
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen shocking twists as the Pandya family deals with the crush of Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) on Arushi (Heena Parmar). As we know, Shiva has lost his memory and believes that he is not married yet. He has forgotten all about his love life with Raavi (Alice Kaushik). We saw how Dhara (Shiny Doshi) was forced to convince Shiva that she will get him married to Arushi. Now, the Pandya family have finalized the wedding of Shiva and Arushi. Meanwhile, they are trying to bring back the memory of Shiva by playing the sympathy card of Raavi.

Amidst all this, there is tension with Chiku having angst against his both mothers Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) and Dhara. As we saw, Shweta has patched up with Dhara, but wants her help in changing the mind of Chiku.

The coming episode will see Dhara’s pain when she will be called to Chiku’s school. He will reveal his angst against his mothers via his drawings and poems. The teacher will ask Dhara to sort out family issues so that it does not affect the child’s mind.

Dhara will be extremely sad and will seek Shweta’s help in this. She will tell Shweta that she will make sure Chiku accepts both of them as his mothers.

Shweta will be joyous as Dhara will join hands with her for this cause.

Will Shweta double-cross Dhara?

Pandya Store, as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans to kidnap Ranbir
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam to get arrested
Actress Kajal Chauhan is excited about upcoming plot twists in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ after its leap.
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan grabs headline again with his most unique replies, check out
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
