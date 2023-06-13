Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara and Shweta join hands for a cause

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen shocking twists as the Pandya family deals with the crush of Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) on Arushi (Heena Parmar). As we know, Shiva has lost his memory and believes that he is not married yet. He has forgotten all about his love life with Raavi (Alice Kaushik). We saw how Dhara (Shiny Doshi) was forced to convince Shiva that she will get him married to Arushi. Now, the Pandya family have finalized the wedding of Shiva and Arushi. Meanwhile, they are trying to bring back the memory of Shiva by playing the sympathy card of Raavi.

Amidst all this, there is tension with Chiku having angst against his both mothers Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) and Dhara. As we saw, Shweta has patched up with Dhara, but wants her help in changing the mind of Chiku.

The coming episode will see Dhara’s pain when she will be called to Chiku’s school. He will reveal his angst against his mothers via his drawings and poems. The teacher will ask Dhara to sort out family issues so that it does not affect the child’s mind.

Dhara will be extremely sad and will seek Shweta’s help in this. She will tell Shweta that she will make sure Chiku accepts both of them as his mothers.

Shweta will be joyous as Dhara will join hands with her for this cause.

Will Shweta double-cross Dhara?

Pandya Store, as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

