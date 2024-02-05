Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal exposes Amresh

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) getting to know about Amresh’s (Ankur Nayyar) deeds to separate him and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). However, he is not aware that Amresh has realized that nothing is bigger to him than Dhawal’s happiness and has withdrawn from playing his planned game. He had set up Shashank in Natasha’s life initially, but recently told Shashank not to do whatever he had planned.

Amresh also had an emotional moment with Natasha when they together vowed to make things right for Dhawal. Now, with Dhawal learning the truth, he wants to expose Amresh’s game and sees his brother as a selfish and manipulative person who never has any love for him.

We saw Dhawal planning to take his family to a resort for a vacation. However, the coming episode will see them getting worried about the destination as it will appear to be a shady place. However, on Dhawal’s insistence, Amresh and the family will decide to stay in the resort. The resort will have ladies dancing at the bar, which will be kept away from the Makwana’s eyes. However, the ladies in the family will get into a problem when they will enter the bar area.

The coming episode will eventually see Dhawal executing what he had set foot for. He will play certain videos that will prove to all in the family that Amresh is manipulative. He will ridicule his brother and will accuse him of getting Natasha and him married for the sake of Pandya Store. He will also bring Shashank there and will expose every plan of Amresh’s.

Amresh will try to make his brother understand but Dhawal will only have hatred towards his brother.

Pandya Store Ep 1025 4th February Written Episode Update

Dhawal brought his family to the resort where he had planned a big surprise for Amresh.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.