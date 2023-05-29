ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth

Dhara fools Shweta and takes her blood sample. Dhara hands the sample to Krish and asks to give it for a pregnancy test. Soon, Krish learns that Shweta is not pregnant in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 14:51:15
Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has captivated viewers with its thrilling turns and surprises. As per the plot, Dhara bumps into her mother at the marketplace. She gets shocked to see her. Dhara’s mother tries to hug her, but she pushes her away. Dhara calls her murderer as her father committed suicide after her mother left him. Dhara’s mother breaks down. Soon, Aarushi comes and calls her mother. Dhara understands that Aarushi is her step-sister. And she is here to ruin their family. Dhara warns Aarushi to stay away from her family.

In the coming episode, Dhara smartly decides to uncover Shweta’s pregnancy truth. Hence, she fools Shweta and takes her blood sample. Dhara hands the sample to Krish and asks to give it for a pregnancy test. Soon, he gets the test result and gets shocked. Krish learns that Shweta is not pregnant. Krish dances in joy and informs the family members.

How will the family react?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

