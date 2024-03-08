Pandya Store Spoiler: Makwanas leave their home

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Chiku (Sahil Uppal) being triumphant in making the Makwana family homeless. As we know, Chiku tricked Bhaven into getting the papers signed by Amresh (Ankur Nayyar). This signature has transferred the home in the name of Yashwardhan Pandya. Chiku now has ordered the Makwana family to leave his house and get out.

The coming episode will be an emotional one with Amresh and his family being forced to go out of the house. Amresh will be seen crying and telling his mother that he had started from scratch after the death of his father, and is now forced to do it again. Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) will try their best to stop the family from going out, but all will be in vain.

Dhawal will bring his first salary and will want to give it to Amresh. Natasha will coax him to stand by his brother during this tough hour and this will motivate him to stand up again. Dhawal will give the money to his brother and will also offer that they can stay with him.

Natasha challenged to get the Makwana house back from Chiku.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.