Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha saves Dhawal’s life

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) being extremely critical after the fall near the swimming pool and later getting drowned in the pool. We saw how the Makwana brothers saved him from the pool and took him to the hospital. From the hospital, Dhawal walked off to the road without telling anyone, which added up to his health problems.

We saw how the doctors and even the Makwana family felt that the presence of Natasha near Dhawal might make him better. Amba promised her unconscious son to get Natasha back. Amresh took the responsibility on himself to bring back Natasha.

Amresh knew that Natasha was in a big debt and had to pay Sandip. Amresh manipulated the situation to favour him. But his emotional connection with his brother made him request Natasha to get back home.

The coming episode will see Amresh offer a deal to Natasha and also tell her about Dhawal’s medical condition. Natasha will be shocked to know about Dhawal and will reach City Hospital where he will be on the threshold of losing his life. The doctors will almost give up all revival means of Dhawal when Natasha will enter and will yell and call for him. This will revive Dhawal’s heartbeat, and the doctors will see this as a miracle.

Pandya Store Ep 1011 26th January Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.