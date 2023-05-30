ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank

Pandya family decides to capture Shivank and hence rushes behind him. They catch Shivank and beat him up for his ill behaviour with Shweta and Prerna in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 May,2023 16:35:29
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank

Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has captivated viewers with its thrilling turns and surprises. As per the plot, Dhara smartly decides to uncover Shweta’s pregnancy truth. Hence, she fools Shweta and takes her blood sample. Dhara hands the sample to Krish and asks to give it for a pregnancy test. Soon, he gets the test result and gets shocked. Krish learns that Shweta is not pregnant. Krish dances in joy and informs the family members.

In the coming episode, Shivank ties Shweta and takes her on his bike. Dhara tries to stop him but fails to do so. Later, Raavi witnesses Shivank’s ill behaviour with Shweta and gets shocked. Pandya family decides to capture him and hence rushes behind Shivank. The latter puts Shweta’s life in danger, but Dhara saves her. While Dhara rushes Shweta to the hospital, other family members catch Shivank and beat him up.

Will Pandya family get Shivank arrested?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Also Read: Fans cannot stop praising Prabhas after ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song from Adipurush, say he “effortlessly brings the emotions of the character to life”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI
Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways
Sagar Wahi aka Ruhan Enters The Star Plus Show Faltu, Will Ruhaan's Entry Hamper The Equation Of Faltu and Ayaan?
Sagar Wahi aka Ruhan Enters The Star Plus Show Faltu, Will Ruhaan's Entry Hamper The Equation Of Faltu and Ayaan?
Latest Stories
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's simple denim style airport fashion hacks
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's simple denim style airport fashion hacks
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s mother to learn about Yuvraj’s affair
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s mother to learn about Yuvraj’s affair
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii to get romantic
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii to get romantic
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs
Vote Now: Most Popular Web Series? Apharan 2, Class, Dharavi Bank, Farzi, Panchayat 2, Pitchers 2, Rocket Boys 2, Taaza Khabar, The Fame Game
Vote Now: Most Popular Web Series? Apharan 2, Class, Dharavi Bank, Farzi, Panchayat 2, Pitchers 2, Rocket Boys 2, Taaza Khabar, The Fame Game
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi
Read Latest News