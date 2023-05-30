Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank

Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has captivated viewers with its thrilling turns and surprises. As per the plot, Dhara smartly decides to uncover Shweta’s pregnancy truth. Hence, she fools Shweta and takes her blood sample. Dhara hands the sample to Krish and asks to give it for a pregnancy test. Soon, he gets the test result and gets shocked. Krish learns that Shweta is not pregnant. Krish dances in joy and informs the family members.

In the coming episode, Shivank ties Shweta and takes her on his bike. Dhara tries to stop him but fails to do so. Later, Raavi witnesses Shivank’s ill behaviour with Shweta and gets shocked. Pandya family decides to capture him and hence rushes behind Shivank. The latter puts Shweta’s life in danger, but Dhara saves her. While Dhara rushes Shweta to the hospital, other family members catch Shivank and beat him up.

Will Pandya family get Shivank arrested?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

