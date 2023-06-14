Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi struggle to revive Shiva’s lost memory

Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Dhara has decided to get the mass wedding of Krish-Prerna, Shiva-Raavi, and Dev-Rishita. Rishita has her plan set wherein the family will pose as though Dev and Rishita are in love and that Dev is giving divorce to his wife, Raavi. Soon, Shiva will be upset seeing Raavi’s state.

In the coming episode, the family comes to the wedding venue for D-day. Raavi decides to revive Shiva’s lost memory before the marriage. Hence, she makes a plan wherein Raavi places Shiva’s previous wedding attire to restore his memory. When Shiva tries on the wedding outfit, he gets blur glimpses of his wedding with Raavi, which shocks him.

Will Raavi’s plan work? Will she manage to stop Shiva and Aarushi’s wedding?

Pandya Store is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

