Pandya Store Spoiler: Rift between Amresh and Bhaven

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) being in a spot of bother, with his finances and company being seized. The Makwanas are trying to get out of this problem, but Amresh is aware that Shalini Dave is a tough competitor to beat. There have been a lot of indications given to the audience about Shalini and Amresh having a past connect. Amresh does not want to bow down to Shalini for a reason.

The coming episode will see Amresh worrying over the future of his family and business. This will be when Bhaven (Shabaaz Abdullah Badi) will come up with the idea of transferring everything to his name in order to avoid Amresh clashing with Shalini. This will anger both Amba and Amresh. As we know, Bhaven has been having this ambition to take over the business from his brother. This will come to the fore now.

Amresh will get angry at Bhaven for the further problems that he is trying to create. Bhaven will be unhappy with the way his mother and brother react to his proposal.

Pandya Store Ep 1047 26th February Written Episode Update

Amresh and Amba were shocked to see the Makwana ladies participating in the pageant.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.