Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Shweta signing on the divorce papers, that will free Krish. However, Shweta will eye on getting Chiku back.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jun,2023 12:47:15
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhara (Shiny Doshi) and family being troubled by the decision of Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) to marry Arushi (Heena Parmar). As we know, Dhara has decided to get the mass wedding done of Krish-Prerna, Shiva-Raavi and Dev-Rishita. Rishita has her plan set wherein the family will pose as though Dev and Rishita are in love and that Dev is giving a divorce to his wife Raavi. Shiva will be troubled by Raavi’s state.

Amidst all this, we have seen Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) having a change of heart. She will in the coming episode be seen crying her heart out for her son Chiku. She will want to unite with Chiku again. As we know, Shweta never bonded with her son soon after giving birth to him. It was Dhara who raised Chiku as her son.

Now with Chiku having angst against both Dhara and Shweta, Shweta will want to set things right.

Shweta will decide to free Krish (Mohit Parmar). She will sign the divorce papers and will hand them over to Krish. She will also ask Krish to get married to Prerna soon.

What will Shweta’s new plan be to get Chiku from Dhara?

Pandya Store, as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

