Parineeti Serial Upcoming Twist: Sanju And Pari Romance Amidst Thieves Enter The Bank

Colors TV’s popular show Parineetii, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the viewers see nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Sanju (Ankur Verma) and Pari (Anchal Sahu). Gurinder pressures Bubly to tie the knot with Daljeet even after she knows his truth. Pari gets tensed about Bubly’s future, and she questions her grandmother. Pari’s grandmother asks Pari to stay alert as this may be Sanju and the Bajwa family’s plan to trap her. On the other hand, Neeti’s (Tanvi Dogra) harsh statement against Bubly leaves Pari in anger.

In the upcoming episode, Sanju and Pari come to a bank for their project together, Parivartan. As they come together, both of them feel the void inside, and they feel like expressing love for each other. But Sanju and Pari stay silent, hiding their emotions as their mind denies them to do so. Later, thieves enter the bank, creating a tense situation. Amidst this, Sanju and Pari indulge in romantic moments as Sanju attempts to save Pari.

Sanju notices the thieves and pulls Pari back, leading to their fall into the ground, creating a romantic scene. Sanju asks Parj to stay silent. Pari gets curious and questions his behavior. Sanju reveals that thieves have entered the bank. Soon, Pari and Sanju hide from the thieves to save themselves. Sanju tries to grab a thief, but Pari stops him, bringing them very close to each other.

It will be interesting to see how Sanju and Pari will save each other from the thieves’ trap.