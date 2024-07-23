Parineetii Upcoming Episode: Parvati And Rajeev Get Trapped In Cold Storage Room, Daljeet Hits Neeti

Colors TV’s popular show Parineetii, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Rajeev (Ankur Verma) breaking his relationship with Neeti (Tanvi Dogra) Rajeev clarifies Neeti that he does not want to marry her and earlier he agreed because of Parineet (Anchal Sahu) but now there is no such reason. Neeti gets hurt hearing this. On the other hand, Rajeev’s heart beats seeing Parvati. Rajeev steps ahead to express his feelings but cannot do it. In contrast, Parvati decides to ignore Rajeev. Daljeet attends the function where everyone gathers.

In a surprising turn of events, in the upcoming episode, Parvati and Rajeev get trapped in a life-threatening situation. Somehow, Parvati and Rajeev get trapped in the cold storage room, and the door does not open. Both of them suffer even to breathe properly. Rajeev shouts for help, but Daljeet hears this and decides to let Parvati and Rajeev die together. On the other hand, Neetii comes in, and Daljeet diverts her attention; she hears Rajeev screaming. Neetii steps ahead to open the cold storage room door, but Daljeet stops.

Neetii does not listen to Daljeet, upon which he hits her in the head. Neeti faints down after getting hit. Later, when Neetii gains consciousness, she tries to hit Daljeet. However, Daljeet succeeds in saving himself and ties Neetii to the chair with a scarf. Neetii warns Daljeet that she will not leave him if anything happens to Rajeev.