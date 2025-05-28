Parineetii Upcoming Twist: Sanju and Pari escape; Neeti kills Prithvi

Parineetii the Colors television show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Pari (Anchal Sahu) getting ready to marry Prithvi (Ssudeep Sahir) for the sake of evidence that could save Rajeev (Ankur Verma) from being punished. However, Prithvi’s change of heart saw him give the evidence to Pari and ask her to go to the court at the right time. However, Neeti (Tanvi Dogra) got Pari kidnapped so that she could not reach the court on time.

The audience will eventually see the union of Pari and Rajeev as she saves him by providing evidence. But Pari will be injured in the process, and Prithvi will bring Rajeev and Pari to the hospital for their treatment.

The upcoming episode, will, however, see Neeti’s dreadful act as she will kill Prithvi. As we know, the show Parineetii will have a 20-year leap, post which actors Paras Kalnawat, Anchal Sahu and Pratiksha Honmukhe will play the leads. Actor Ssudeep Sahir who played the role of Prithvi will exit from the show now. This will lead to Prithvi’s death.

The episodes will see Neeti killing Prithvi after Prithvi will pave the way for Rajeev and Pari to escape from Neeti’s clutches.

Will Neeti catch them too?

Parineetii on Colors, produced by Balaji Telefilms has been the tale of two thick friends Pari and Neeti who will be close to each other. However, their love for the same man will ruin their closeness, with Neeti turning against her own friend Pari. Actors Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra and Anchal Sahu are the leads on the show.