Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Digvijay beats Sohum; Digvijay and Rani have a fight

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Digvijay (Farman Haider) getting angry at Rani (Abhika Malakar) on finding her phone to be switched off at the medical camp they had been to. As we know, Anisha played her trick and got Rani locked in a chamber, before Dr Sohum saved her by finding her and rescuing her. With Sohum and Rani staying back, Digvijay got angry. Anisha manipulated the situation and brainwashed Digvijay against Sohum and Rani.

The upcoming episode will see Digvijay showing his anger at Sohum and beating him upon their return. Rani will not like the fact that Digvijay has yet again allowed his anger to be dominant over his thinking. Rani and Digvijay will have a massive fight after which Digvijay will be seen sleeping out in the living room. When Digvijay’s mother will try to be the peacemaker between them, Digvijay will get angry at his mother.

What will happen now?

