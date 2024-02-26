Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Ashok fails to see Bindusar

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kaurwaki finds out her brother Arya is in trouble. She saves him from tigers and realizes that Chaitraj might be planning something bad to make her agree to marry him. Ashok is feeling really upset because of something Kaurwaki did.

Kaurwaki starts saying sorry to him, but instead of calming down, Ashok begins to question her worth and who she is as a person. Kaurwaki feels stuck and doesn’t know what to do, so she decides to marry the king of Vidisha instead. Bindusar laments not having seen Ashok’s face since his birth and intends to finally see him in person. Meanwhile, Helena approaches Kaurwaki and manipulates her to prevent Ashok and Devi from marrying.

In the coming episode, Bindusar refuses to give Dharma the rights of being a queen and asks the servants to remove her crown. Ashok gets angry at Bindusar for breaking his promise and decides to break his promise as well of not seeing his son’s face. Ashok goes ahead to tear of the curtain between him and Bindusar. However, before Ashok could tear off, Bindusar leaves the premises and Ashok fails to see his father’s face and vice versa. Ashok feels humiliated and angry.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.