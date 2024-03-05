Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Ashok saves Kaurwaki’s life amidst the wedding

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ashok goes ahead to tear of the curtain between him and Bindusar. However, before Ashok could tear off, Bindusar leaves the premises and Ashok fails to see his father’s face and vice versa. Ashok feels humiliated and angry. Later, Ashok finds his sister being held captive by Bhadrak and saves her.

Bindusar gear up for Ashok and Sushim’s weddings. However, Ashok takes Sushim’s place and marries Kaurwaki instead of Devi. Soon, he reveals his face and Bindusar gets shocked. He decides to punish Ashok but the latter reveals the reason behind the same. He reveals how Kaling’s prince Bhadrak misbehaved with his sister and held her captive. Finally, Bhadrak gets exposed and Kaurwaki gets angry at him.

In the coming episode, Ashok takes pheras with Kaurwaki and Devi together. Devi bids a tearful farewell to her family. As Devi walks, a dramatic moment occurs when a flaming object endangers her, but Kaurwaki heroically pushes her away, sacrificing herself. In the nick of time, Ashok arrives and saves Kaurwaki.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.