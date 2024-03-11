Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Kaurwaki escapes safely from a deadly accident

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ashok confronts Devi about his feelings for Kaurwaki. Kaurwaki confronts Ashok, but he brushes her off, saying she needs to focus on Magadh and its kingdom, forgetting about Kaling. Meanwhile, Devi tries to seduce Ashok, and he reminds her again that their marriage is a deal, and she should not expect love from him.

On the other side, Dharma surprises everyone by assigning Kaurwaki and Devi to cook for Ashok’s first meal. While Kaurwaki adds chilli in Ashok’s halwa to trouble him. However, Ashok eats it happily and Kaurwaki gets shocked. Later, to trouble Ashok more, Kaurwaki adds itching powder in his outfits. As soon as Ashok wears them, he feels unconformable.

In the coming episode, Ashok gears up for his suhaagraat with Kaurwaki. However, Kaurwaki adds sleeping pills in the milk and makes him drink. Soon, Ashok falls asleep on the bed. Devi misunderstand Ashok and Kaurwaki’s first night drama and puts the palace on fire. Meanwhile, Kaurwaki escapes the room and learns that the palace has caught fire. While saving her brother, a huge pillar is about to fall on her but she escapes this big accident.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.