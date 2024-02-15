Pracchand Ashoka spoiler: Kaurwaki judges Ashok after seeing a girl in his room

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashoka produced by Balaji Telefilmshas seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ashok learns about Kaurwaki’s brother having an affair with one of Kaurwaki’s daasi. Ashok arranges for Devi to witness the moment when Uma and Bhadrak are together, leaving Devi shocked. During the celebration for Bhadrak, Devi enters and puts a garland around Ashok’s neck. Whereas, while putting sindoor on Devi’s head, he puts sindoor on Kaurwaki’s head.

In the coming episode, Ashok and Uma conspire in a plan that leads Devi to choose Ashok over Bhadrak. Padmanabh and Devi’s father devise a plan to retaliate against Ashok. On the other hand, Kaurwaki decides to speak to Ashok, and as she reaches his room, she tries to find him but sees a girl. Susima sends an assassin to kill Ashok who is disguised as a girl, but Kaurwaki misunderstands the situation and judges Ashok.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.