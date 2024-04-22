Pushpa Impossible Spoiler: Pushpa And Prarthana Indulge In Heated Argument

Loyal viewers of Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, can gear up for a nail-biting twist. As seen so far, Jugal goes to help the people who suffered from the massacre and distribute food and utilities. Meanwhile, Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) decides she won’t leave until Bapodra gains consciousness and stands by Susheela. Soon, Bapodra gains consciousness, which makes everyone feel good. Later, Dilip goes to the police station to turn himself in.

Pushpa Impossible Ep 587 22nd April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see Dilip surrendering and calling Jugal. In comparison, Manoj informs DCP about Dilip. Pushpa and Prarthana have a mild altercation regarding Bapodra’s stance while giving a police statement. Pushpa Bapodra considers saving the boys from taking up crime; in contrast, Prarthana wants them severely punished. But Bapodra wants time to think.

Later, Jugal gets a call from the Sion police station. Bapodra is ready to give his statement to the police regarding the four boys who beat him up. His conscience is cleared due to a visit by MLA Raj Patil. Dilip meets Jugal and finds a shocking secret.

Pushpa Impossible stars Karun Pandey Vaidya in a key role. The story revolves around a feisty middle-aged woman, Pushpa, who studied till 9th and later decided to start learning again