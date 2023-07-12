Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets Shiv's signature on her scholarship form

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Mandira Kashyap (Parineeta Borthakur) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma) locking horns time and again!! We saw them confronting each other for the first time at the temple, when Shakti asked Mandira to stand in the queue and not get special entry. Mandira humiliated Shakti at the hospital by removing the doctor’s coat from her body, and vowing never to allow her dream to come true. In spite of this, Shakti entered the Kashyap Sadan to get the signature of the concerned person for her scholarship admission into the hospital. However, Shakti again ran into Mandira who asked her to touch her feet and apologize to her. Shakti refused to do that too.

The coming episode will see Shakti bagging the signatures of Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) accidentally in her form. As we know, Shiv was earlier impressed with the doctor’s skills that Shakti possessed. He also told his family that it was a girl and not Keertan who saved the kid’s life. In an unusual incident, it will so happen that Shiv will end up signing the scholarship admission form of Shakti, that will take her a step closer to bagging her admission.

What will happen next?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.

