Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti meets with an accident

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Shakti (Nikki Sharma) coming in as Shiv’s (Arjun Bijlani) saviour and giving him the courage and motivation to fight and prove his innocence. As we know, Shiv has been removed from being the trustee of the hospital and Keertan is going to take over. The papers for the same are going to be signed.

We saw how Shakti came to Shiv’s house, met him and promised that she will get back with proof which will prove his innocence. Shiv’s grandmother and mother looked very happy to see Shakti taking Shiv’s side and supporting him.

The coming episode will see Mandira making all the arrangements to get the papers signed for her son Keertan to become the trustee. But Shiv’s hopes will lie in Shakti and her promise. In the meantime, Shakti will wonder what she can do to prove Shiv’s innocence. She will remember that Mandira has closed all doors for Shakti to prove facts.

Shakti will be on the way to Shiv’s house when she will meet with an accident. Her two-wheeler will be hit by a bigger vehicle and she will lie on the road.

What will happen now?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.