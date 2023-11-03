Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Gungun being critical after her third surgery. Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) returned from Maldives to this shocking news. Radha fought with the doctor in order to give her blood to Gungun. Later, we saw Radha sit and talk to a critical Gungun after which Gungun opened her eyes and gained consciousness. It was a miracle that happened, and Gungun was cured.

The coming episode will see Mohan and Radha finding out that there is a nurse who supplies all the information about Gungun from the hospital to Damini. They will counter that nurse and will ask her to tell Damini and her mother that Gungun is alright and is getting discharged. Damini will grow wild and will send her goons.

Above all, Mohan and Radha will try to break into their Trivedi house and get possession. As we know, Damini now holds possession of the Trivedi house. However, they will be stopped by Damini and her goons. Mohan and Radha will fight the goons and will capture Damini.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 537 2nd November Written Episode Update

Will they be able to enter the house?

