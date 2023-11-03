Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gungun getting completely alright and getting discharged from hospital. Can Damini place more problems?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Nov,2023 17:38:00
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Gungun being critical after her third surgery. Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) returned from Maldives to this shocking news. Radha fought with the doctor in order to give her blood to Gungun. Later, we saw Radha sit and talk to a critical Gungun after which Gungun opened her eyes and gained consciousness. It was a miracle that happened, and Gungun was cured.

The coming episode will see Mohan and Radha finding out that there is a nurse who supplies all the information about Gungun from the hospital to Damini. They will counter that nurse and will ask her to tell Damini and her mother that Gungun is alright and is getting discharged. Damini will grow wild and will send her goons.

Above all, Mohan and Radha will try to break into their Trivedi house and get possession. As we know, Damini now holds possession of the Trivedi house. However, they will be stopped by Damini and her goons. Mohan and Radha will fight the goons and will capture Damini.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 537 2nd November Written Episode Update

Gungun regained consciousness when Radha sat beside her and talked emotionally. The doctor said that it was a miracle that Gungun recovered s speedily.

Will they be able to enter the house?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

