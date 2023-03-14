Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the kheer poisoning that happened during the Maha Shivratri celebrations. Owing to the complaint filed by Radha (Neeharika Roy), Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) is in jail. However, we wrote about how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) whipped himself as Radha was not ready to take back the complaint. Radha did not want Damini to get back in the house. But Mohan felt that Radha was the one who poisoned the kheer and started the entire drama.

The coming episode will see Radha eventually accepting to withdraw the complaint. With this, Damini will be back home.

However, Mohan will have other intentions. He will pack Radha’s bag and will ask her to leave the house. He will say that Radha is responsible for all the problems that happened in his house. Radha will be adamant and will say that she will not leave. Radha will say that even if he hates her the most she will not leave him.

Will Mohan force Radha out of the house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.