Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the poisoned kheer being consumed by Radha (Neeharika Roy). As we know, Radha was critical in the hospital. The police arrested Kadambari for poisoning her. However, Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) played her game in her next act. She got herself arrested after giving a statement that she was responsible for poisoning the kheer.

On the other hand, she planted proof that Radha was responsible for poisoning the kheer. Mohan believed in it and questioned Radha.

The coming episode will be high on drama with Mohan telling the family that Radha is the culprit and not Damini. However, Radha will refute it. Mohan will order Radha to take back her complaint and free Damini. Radha will not agree to it. And to get Radha’s consent, Mohan will whip himself as a mark of punishment. He will inflict upon himself this punishment and will curse the day when he started trusting Radha.

Will this act of Mohan force Radha to bring Damini home?

