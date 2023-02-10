Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama post the wedding of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha (Neeharika Roy). Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) has been trying to create problems for Radha in the house. Also, Mohan wants to ruin Radha’s life for creating all the problems for him and his family.

We saw how Mohan wanted to destroy the plans of Radha for her Pehli Rasoi. He put a huge ice slab in the overhead tank, and Radha got sick bathing in the ice cold water.

Now with Radha feeling unwell, she tries her best to do her Pehli Rasoi well. But Mohan again creates problems and asks Damini also to cook. So both Radha and Damini will end up sharing the kitchen to cook their dishes. While Radha will be making a sweet, Damini will be making Pasta. Damini will do all that it takes to ruin Radha’s dish.

Who will win this challenge?

