Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun's deteriorating health

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha (Neeharika Roy) winning the competition in Maldives, and thus getting the business contract. With this happy ambience, Mohan and Radha return, when they see a grief-stricken family worrying over Gungun’s fading health.

As we know, Gungun has been critical for a long time. Her third surgery is going to be performed, which is rather crucial for Gungun. At this juncture, Mohana and Radha will get back.

The coming episode will see them getting shocked to know that Gungun is serious. Radha will have a confrontation with the doctor when he will tell them that their third surgery is also a failure. Radha will hold the doctor by his collar and will tell him that nothing can happen to Gungun.

Later, when the doctor will propose blood transfusion, there will be no donors. The doctor will tell that only Tulsi matched Gungun’s blood group. Radha will plead with the doctor to test her blood and will be sure that she can give blood to Gungun.

Radha and Mohan won the competition in Maldives. They were extremely happy after bagging the business deal. They decided to leave the Maldives with an oath that they would bring Gungun someday.

