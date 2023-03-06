Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) fighting hard with Mohan and his family members, as she wants to convince them that Damini has mixed poison in the kheer. But none believes her.

In fact, we wrote about Kadambari deciding to drink the kheer herself. However, in the coming episode, Radha will stop her mother-in-law from drinking it. She will tell all that Damini will drink the kheer as she believes that she is innocent. Radha will force Damini to drink the kheer. However, Damini will refuse to drink it. Mohan will later, take the kheer in his hand and will decide to drink it himself, and prove that Radha is wrong.

Radha will want to save Mohan from getting poisoned. Hence she will take the kheer in her hand and will drink it instead. Soon after drinking it, Radha will appear to be fine and this will put her in the wrong. Everyone including Mohan will scold Radha.

However, the reality will be that Radha would have certainly consumed the poisoned kheer.

