Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama in the household of Mohan. The two ladies Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) and Radha (Neeharika Roy) have been clashing on and off over the problems in the house. Now, Radha knows for a fact that the secret in the locker that Damini and her mother are trying to acquire possession of, is linked to Tulsi. We have also seen a black-hooded guy in action, who was trying to get hold of the locker key.

We saw how Radha was framed for stealing from the house when she tried looking for the secret in the locker. Now, with the house keys back with Mohan’s mother, Damini and her mother will make another attempt to get the secret out.

This time, Radha will catch them red-handed. However, when the finger will be pointed at Radha again, she will tell the family that the secret in the locker is linked to Tulsi. This will shock the entire house, and they will be ready to check the locker.

What will they find that is linked to Tulsi?

