ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to hide Tulsi's skeleton

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Damini working out the next plan of hiding Tulsi's skeleton from the office cabin.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jun,2023 15:48:20
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to hide Tulsi's skeleton

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting back home, and recovering well. This has brought back happiness in Mohan’s family. The best part is that Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) has gotten to know to live and love again. We saw him confessing his love to Radha.

The coming episode will play up with a lot of romantic moments between Radha and Mohan. We even saw them having a close moment in the hospital before Radha could hget discharged.

The episode to air will see Damini’s (Sambhabana Mohanty) next plan of action. As we wrote, Radha has not exposed Damini, and has told her that she will now expose the biggest crime that she has done. As part of her plan, Radha has convinced Mohan to start going to the office again.

So Damini will in the coming episode realize that her secret in the office is under threat. As we know, Tulsi’s dead body has been buried by Damini in the office, in Mohan’s cabin.

Damini and her mother will now plan to hide Tulsi’s skeleton so that Mohan does not find out anything about Tulsi’s death.

What will this mean to the story plot now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet
Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life
Maitree spoiler: Kamna attempts to kill Nandini and Ashish
Maitree spoiler: Kamna attempts to kill Nandini and Ashish
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer team up to fight against the contract killer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer team up to fight against the contract killer
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse
Latest Stories
Yoga teaches us to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves: Ashi Singh
Yoga teaches us to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves: Ashi Singh
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin
Revisiting Aanand Rai’s Ranjhanaa As It Turns 10
Revisiting Aanand Rai’s Ranjhanaa As It Turns 10
Netflix’s Lust Stories Starts From 29 July, Directors Speak
Netflix’s Lust Stories Starts From 29 July, Directors Speak
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
Read Latest News