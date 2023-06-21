Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to hide Tulsi's skeleton

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting back home, and recovering well. This has brought back happiness in Mohan’s family. The best part is that Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) has gotten to know to live and love again. We saw him confessing his love to Radha.

The coming episode will play up with a lot of romantic moments between Radha and Mohan. We even saw them having a close moment in the hospital before Radha could hget discharged.

The episode to air will see Damini’s (Sambhabana Mohanty) next plan of action. As we wrote, Radha has not exposed Damini, and has told her that she will now expose the biggest crime that she has done. As part of her plan, Radha has convinced Mohan to start going to the office again.

So Damini will in the coming episode realize that her secret in the office is under threat. As we know, Tulsi’s dead body has been buried by Damini in the office, in Mohan’s cabin.

Damini and her mother will now plan to hide Tulsi’s skeleton so that Mohan does not find out anything about Tulsi’s death.

What will this mean to the story plot now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

