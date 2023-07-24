ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Damini not giving up even after Mohan has rejected her. She will plan to kill him this time.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jul,2023 16:10:53
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan 837026

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) finally mustering up the courage to talk it out to Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) and telling her that she needs to move on in life and that he has found love in Radha. It is a heartbreak moment for Mohan, as for him, Damini has been a great friend and confidante, whom he had promised to marry.

Damini has an emotional breakdown that Mohan left her for Radha. On the other hand, the entire family is happy that Damini has decided to finally leave the house.

The family ignites a new feeling of love in Radha and she starts to expect a big confession of love coming from Mohan. Radha (Neeharika Roy) is ecstatic that finally she is getting closer to Mohan.

The coming episode will see Mohan bidding Tulsi a final adieu, and telling that he has decided to give her place to Radha as he is in love with Radha.

However, Damini’s evil scheme will not be over yet. She will plan something big for Teej. She will be angry that Mohan refused to accept her. Her plan this time, will be to kill Mohan.

OMG!!

What will Damini do next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand to attack Ranbir 837055
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand to attack Ranbir
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva saves Kairi 837018
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva saves Kairi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s goons thrash Vikrant 837023
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s goons thrash Vikrant
I am incredibly fortunate to have my mother as my guiding light: Nikki Sharma 836979
I am incredibly fortunate to have my mother as my guiding light: Nikki Sharma
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran makes Angad her Rakhi brother 836952
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran makes Angad her Rakhi brother
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar gets pulled into Malti Devi's trap 836946
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar gets pulled into Malti Devi’s trap
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Anubhav Sinha's next for Netflix 837041
Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Anubhav Sinha’s next for Netflix
On completing 10 years, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to hold a special screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as a tribute to "The Flying Sikh" late Milkha Singh 837039
On completing 10 years, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to hold a special screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as a tribute to “The Flying Sikh” late Milkha Singh
Pandya Store Spoiler: Pandya family meets with a tragic end 837021
Pandya Store Spoiler: Pandya family meets with a tragic end
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit tries to create problems for Aastha 837030
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit tries to create problems for Aastha
Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of 'Oppenheimer' Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film 'The Vaccine War' to Release in Kashmir! 837036
Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!
'Itna Pyar', Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Bawaal' Reviews 836960
‘Itna Pyar’, Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For ‘Bawaal’ Reviews
Read Latest News