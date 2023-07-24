Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) finally mustering up the courage to talk it out to Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) and telling her that she needs to move on in life and that he has found love in Radha. It is a heartbreak moment for Mohan, as for him, Damini has been a great friend and confidante, whom he had promised to marry.

Damini has an emotional breakdown that Mohan left her for Radha. On the other hand, the entire family is happy that Damini has decided to finally leave the house.

The family ignites a new feeling of love in Radha and she starts to expect a big confession of love coming from Mohan. Radha (Neeharika Roy) is ecstatic that finally she is getting closer to Mohan.

The coming episode will see Mohan bidding Tulsi a final adieu, and telling that he has decided to give her place to Radha as he is in love with Radha.

However, Damini’s evil scheme will not be over yet. She will plan something big for Teej. She will be angry that Mohan refused to accept her. Her plan this time, will be to kill Mohan.

OMG!!

What will Damini do next?

