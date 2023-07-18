Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini reveals her intention behind sending divorce papers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) getting into a comfort zone as husband and wife. We saw some close romantic gestures coming from Mohan too. However, even before they could tell out their love in the open, tables have been turned yet again by Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). She will again indulge in foul play and will send a message from Mohan’s phone to Shekhar to ready the divorce papers of Mohan and Radha. Shekhar will do the same, and will hand it over to Mohan which will shock Radha.

The coming episode will see big drama with Mohan refusing to have sent such a message. Damini will accept that she was the one to send the message as after six months, Mohan had told the family that he will divorce Radha.

Kadambari will try to corner Damini and enquire about her intentions. Damini will be very frank in telling that she will never allow any other person getting close to Mohan. This will trigger the question that Kadambari will ask Damini, as to whether she did the same with Tulsi too.

Will Damini be able to escape this onslaught?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

